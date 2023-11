Teraco doubles size of Durban data centre 

Teraco: A Digital Realty Company, Africa’s largest interconnection hub and vendor-neutral data centre provider, has announced the completion of the expansion project at its DB1 facility – the largest data centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

As South Africa’s third largest city with a population of over three million people, home to thriving digitally connected enterprises and a key South African manufacturing hub, Durban is experiencing demand for additional data centre capacity and thus a logical destination for Teraco’s continued investment into data centre infrastructure on the African continent.

Situated on Durban’s north coast, Teraco DB1 is a strategic interconnection hub on the African subsea cable map with direct access to the Seacom, Eassy and Metiss as well as the soon-to-be-deployed 2Africa cable system, all of which connect the east coast of Africa.

Teraco's DB1 facility offers clients secure colocation and interconnection services

Teraco’s DB1 facility is connected to the Teraco campus in Isando, Johannesburg through a wide choice of carriers via diverse regional fibre routes enabling clients to increase the number of partners they connect with and expand their reach into new markets. Teraco’s DB1 facility offers clients secure colocation and interconnection services and the ability to leverage Teraco’s digital hubs in Johannesburg directly.

The newly expanded facility supports the growing demand by enterprises and cloud service providers for data centre capacity. DB1 offers highly resilient and secure colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa. The expansion has doubled DB1’s capacity to 2.2MW of critical power load. The facility now comprises 5 800sq m of building structure accommodating over 700 racks.

The DB1 facility provides enterprises with direct access to Platform Teraco, a rich ecosystem of over 250 network providers, global cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems, access to over 100 managed service providers, and direct peering at NAPAfrica, Africa’s largest Internet exchange point.

Key facts about DB1

DB1 comprises 5 800sq m of building structure serviced by 4MVA of utility power supply and provides 2.2MW of critical power load.

Strategically located in Durban on the east coast of South Africa with 3 000 interconnects.

DB1 expansion significantly adds to South and sub-Saharan Africa’s data centre infrastructure.

DB1 will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO50001, ISO14001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402-certified data centre facilities.

DB1 is the latest expansion for Teraco’s growing data centre platform. It takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 186MW, which includes the Isando campus JB1/JB3/JB5 (70MW), Bredell campus JB2/JB4 (64MW), Cape Town campus CT1/CT2 (50MW) and Durban (2MW).

Organisations working to accelerate their digital transformation use Teraco to scale their IT infrastructure dynamically, adopt hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Teraco ecosystem of global and local clients.