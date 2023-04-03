Mini goes solar in Cape Town

BMW Group-owned Mini has unveiled what it claims is South Africa’s first standalone solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The charging station, in Cape Town, was built with the support of Red Bull, the V&A Waterfront and the City of Cape Town.

Head of Mini South Africa Shaun Willis said that the partnership with energy drinks maker Red Bull is a natural fit, given the longstanding relationship between the two brands. The first Minis were converted into the Red Bull Mini in California 17 years ago, and the brands have since forged a strong union.

Mini said it is on track to produce electric-only vehicles by the early 2030s, with three new electric models, including the new Mini Cooper Electric, coming to market soon. — © 2023 NewsCentral Media