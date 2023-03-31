Big management shake-up at MultiChoice

MultiChoice Group has created a new technology division, which will be led by Nyiko Shiburi, who has been CEO of the media giant’s South African operation for the past three years.

The new division will house the group’s broadcast technology, enterprise business systems, and digital and streaming technology units, as well as a project management office, under one umbrella.

“Nyiko Shiburi will take on the new role of group chief technology officer. He will lead all the technology divisions across MultiChoice Group,” the broadcaster said.

SuperSport CEO Marc Jury has been appointed as Shiburi’s replacement at MultiChoice South Africa

“Nyiko has extensive leadership experience in the technology space having grown within the MultiChoice ranks from senior manager for broadcast engineering and group GM for the broadcast technology division,” said MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela in a statement.

“His technology background and experience, together with his commercial experience from having run South Africa and the southern region, places him in good stead to lead this new division and deliver the best technology to achieve our goals,” Mawela said.

Meanwhile, current SuperSport CEO Marc Jury has been appointed as Shiburi’s replacement at MultiChoice South Africa. Rendani Ramohva, who heads marketing and commercial at SuperSport, has been named CEO designate of the sports broadcaster.

During a 12-month transition period, Ramohva will report into Teix Texeira, who has been appointed as interim CEO of SuperSport. Texeira is chief content officer for SuperSport. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media