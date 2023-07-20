Most-watched Netflix series and movies of all time

Netflix has given viewers a glimpse behind the curtain by revealing the viewership numbers for its 10 most-watched series and movies of all time.

The California-based streaming video platform, the world’s largest, released the information as part of its second quarter financial report (PDF) on Wednesday.

To add weight to the quality of the ranking data, the company now divides the number of hours viewed by a show’s runtime to prevent longer films from getting an advantage over shorter ones and give a better idea of how many times a show was watched in full.

The data is not only meant to help viewers decide on what to watch but also help content creators “understand what success looks like on Netflix”. Other streaming services are not as forthcoming about viewership statistics on their platforms, Netflix claimed.

The company has done well to fight off rivals in a space that has become increasingly competitive. Netflix said its own data shows streaming now consumes 38% of total daily screen time, up from 26% in May 2021.

Top 10 most popular series Hours (millions) Hours/runtime (millions) Squid Game season 1 2 200 265 Wednesday season 1 1 700 252 Stranger Things season 4 1 800 141 Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story 1 000 116 Bridgerton season 1 929 113 The Queen’s Gambit 746 113 Money Heist season 4 710 106 Lupin season 1 396 100 Money Heist season 5 900 99 The Night Agent season 1 803 98

Top 10 most popular movies Hours (millions) Hours/runtime (millions) Red Notice 454 231 Don’t Look Up 409 171 The Adam Project 281 158 Bird Box 325 157 The Gray Man 300 139 We Can Be Heroes 231 137 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 320 136 Extraction 267 136 The Mother 257 132 Spenser Confidential 239 129

The number of streaming services has more than doubled since then, but Netflix said its “strength in entertainment and technology” have seen its share of screen time grow by more than two percentage points in the past two years, a feat matched only by YouTube in the streaming category. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media