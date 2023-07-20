    NEWSLETTER

    Most-watched Netflix series and movies of all time

    Netflix has revealed the viewership numbers for its 10 most-watched original series and movies of all time.
    By
    A scene from Squid Game. Image: Netflix

    Netflix has given viewers a glimpse behind the curtain by revealing the viewership numbers for its 10 most-watched series and movies of all time.

    The California-based streaming video platform, the world’s largest, released the information as part of its second quarter financial report (PDF) on Wednesday.

    To add weight to the quality of the ranking data, the company now divides the number of hours viewed by a show’s runtime to prevent longer films from getting an advantage over shorter ones and give a better idea of how many times a show was watched in full.

    The data is not only meant to help viewers decide on what to watch but also help content creators “understand what success looks like on Netflix”. Other streaming services are not as forthcoming about viewership statistics on their platforms, Netflix claimed.

    The company has done well to fight off rivals in a space that has become increasingly competitive. Netflix said its own data shows streaming now consumes 38% of total daily screen time, up from 26% in May 2021.

    Top 10 most popular series Hours (millions) Hours/runtime (millions)
    Squid Game season 1 2 200 265
    Wednesday season 1 1 700 252
    Stranger Things season 4 1 800 141
    Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story 1 000 116
    Bridgerton season 1 929 113
    The Queen’s Gambit 746 113
    Money Heist season 4 710 106
    Lupin season 1 396 100
    Money Heist season 5 900 99
    The Night Agent season 1 803 98
    Top 10 most popular movies Hours (millions) Hours/runtime (millions)
    Red Notice 454 231
    Don’t Look Up 409 171
    The Adam Project 281 158
    Bird Box 325 157
    The Gray Man 300 139
    We Can Be Heroes 231 137
    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 320 136
    Extraction 267 136
    The Mother 257 132
    Spenser Confidential 239 129

    The number of streaming services has more than doubled since then, but Netflix said its “strength in entertainment and technology” have seen its share of screen time grow by more than two percentage points in the past two years, a feat matched only by YouTube in the streaming category.  — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media

