Mothibi Ramusi sworn in as new Icasa chairman

Icasa councillor Mothibi Ramusi has been sworn in as the new chairman of the communications regulator and will kick off his five-year term on 2 May 2024. He will be the sixth chair of the Icasa council.

Ramusi, who is well known as ICT industry circles, has over three decades of experience in the sector.

“He will play a crucial role in advancing Icasa’s mandate to regulate the telecommunications, broadcasting and postal sectors in the public interest, to promote competition, and to ensure universal access to communication infrastructure, services and content,” Icasa said in a statement on Monday.

He is no stranger to Icasa, having previously worked at the organisation (then Satra) between 1998 and 2001

The role of chairman had been filled on an acting basis by various Icasa councillors, most recently Peter Zimri, following the departure in June 2022 of former chairman Keabetswe Modiomeng, who now serves in a senior role at MultiChoice Group.

Ramusi, who is an electronics systems engineer and who holds a BEng degree, has worked in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, he was CIO of the National Lotteries Commission, and before that he was head of regulatory affairs at Cell C.

He is no stranger to Icasa, having previously worked at the organisation between 1998 and 2001 (when it was known as Satra) as senior manager for frequency planning and acting GM for spectrum management. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media