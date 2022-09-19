Mteto Nyati to advise Nedbank on IT strategy

Former Altron group CEO Mteto Nyati will join the board of Nedbank as a non-executive director and will advise the bank on IT strategy as a member of the group IT committee.

Nedbank said in a statement to shareholders on Monday that Nyati, who recently joined the board of Telkom, will be an independent director and will join the board on 1 October.

Nyati is chairman of Wazo Investments. Before Altron, he was CEO of MTN South Africa, and before that he led Microsoft South Africa as MD.

“Mteto will deepen the board’s ICT, digital, commercial and strategic skillsets. We look forward to his contribution,” Nedbank chairman Mpho Makwana said in the statement. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media