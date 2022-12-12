MTN Bonus Bonanza: prepaid plan will be default for new customers

MTN South Africa has launched a new prepaid price plan called Bonus Bonanza that will also be the default plan for new customers on its network.

The new price plan offers customers “double bonus airtime every time they recharge with R5 or more”, the mobile operator said in a statement on Monday. The bonus airtime can be used for voice calls, data and SMS.

Out-of-bundle rates on the new price plan are 99c/minute for voice calls to any network (billed per second), 25c/MB for data and 25c/SMS. Bonus airtime is depleted at a rate of R2.50/minute, R1/MB or 50c/SMS. Customers have 24 hours to make use of the bonus airtime.

MTN explained that if a customer recharges with R25 airtime, they will receive R25 bonus airtime, which translates into 10 extra minutes, 25MB extra data or 50 extra SMSes – or a combination thereof.

MTN prepaid customers on other price plans can migrate to the new Bonus Bonanza should they wish to do so, the company said.