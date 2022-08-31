MTN hires Orange veteran as CEO of its digital platforms business

MTN Group has appointed Christian Bombrun as CEO: Digital Platforms, replacing Minnie Harris, who has been acting in the position since April.

Harris, who has been serving two roles, will now focus solely on her responsibilities as chief financial officer of Digital Platforms.

“Bombrun will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the long-term growth and commercial strategy for digital in MTN,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bombrun is joining MTN from the Emmanuel Macron presidential campaign in France, where he was the head of communication and digital.

Prior to his work for the Macron campaign, Bombrun spent eight years at French telecommunications giant Orange, where his roles included director of products and services for the French market and director of Orange content at group level.

Now read: MTN hires outgoing Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe into top role

At Orange, his responsibilities included product design for the consumer market, as well as managing the pay TV and subscription video on demand, music games, internet of things, financial services, OCS (the Orange pay TV company), and the Orange movie studio. He is also a former director of marketing and business development at Canal+, France’s largest pay-television operator. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

Get the latest South African tech news