MTN hires outgoing Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe into top role

MTN Group has announced it is appointing the outgoing CEO of Icasa, Willington Ngwepe, as chief of staff in the office of group CEO Ralph Mupita.

TechCentral reported last week that Ngwepe would step down as Icasa CEO on 15 October after five years in the role (and eight in total at the regulator). However, he will now depart the regulator by no later than end-August in mutual agreement with the regulator.

“Willington brings with him extensive leadership, technology and regulatory experience that will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” said Mupita in a statement.

“We welcome him to the MTN Group, where his focus will be on providing advisory, strategic and operational support on specific matters driven directly from the group CEO office.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media