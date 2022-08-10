Willington Ngwepe to step down as Icasa CEO

Willington Ngwepe, the widely respected CEO of communications regulator Icasa, has said he is not available for reappointment following the expiry of his current term in office.

Ngwepe’s departure – he will leave Icasa on 15 October – comes just weeks after the chairman of the regulator’s decision-making council, Keabetswe Modimoeng, stepped down early.

Icasa said Ngwepe will pursue other career opportunities, without elaborating.

“Ngwepe has served the authority with both dedication and distinction for eight eventful years, formerly as chief operating officer from 2014, and latterly as CEO and chief accounting officer from 2017,” it said in a statement.

“His tenure has spanned the period from the landmark 2014 cost-to-communicate call termination regulations up to the successful 2022 conclusion of the historic high-demand spectrum auction,” it added.

Acting chairman Charley Lewis said Ngwepe was instrumental is leading efforts to raise and then sustain organisational performance within Icasa to a “high level of excellence”.

“The process for the appointment of a permanent CEO for a five-year term is already well in hand,” Icasa said. “Furthermore, the council will shortly make a formal announcement on the interim appointment of an acting CEO.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media