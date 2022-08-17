Acrobat Sign and Microsoft accelerate digital transformation

In today’s competitive world, organisations need to move at a fast pace. Previously, custom solutions that integrated with multiple data sources and that operated across multiple devices have been expensive and time consuming. Adobe and Microsoft are excited to announce the latest milestone in their evolving partnership: offering professionals a way to reduce this friction and enhance business collaboration with completely customisable document workflow processes and intelligent automation.

Through these advances, the two companies continue to give their joint customers the most modern work experience, centred on technology that enhances teamwork, collaboration and efficiencies. Their goal is to help you do your best work wherever you are. That means bringing all-in-one digital experiences to where people already work.

The Microsoft Power Platform produces this frictionless experience by connecting to the cloud services and data sources that your company is already using so your professionals can quickly build feature-rich custom applications using intuitive visual tools, without having to learn coding practices. You can instantly publish your content across the Internet, so it is visible on all mobile devices.

Acrobat Sign has emerged as the global leader in secure digital documents. Organisations can accelerate their digital document processes and add e-signature capabilities via Power Automate integrations. Adobe PDF Tools API and Acrobat Sign streamline custom application development and automate end-to-end workflows efficiently and securely.

Boost efficiency with Microsoft Power Automate and Power Apps

Microsoft Power Automate connects different applications and services into coordinated multi-step workflows so that repetitive tasks can be automated without the need for complex API coding.

Power Apps is a suite of applications, services, connectors and data platforms that provides a rapid application development environment to build custom applications for your business needs. Using Power Apps, you can quickly build custom business applications that connect to your business data stored either in the underlying data platform (Common Data Service) or in various online and on-premises data sources (SharePoint, Excel, Office 365, Dynamics 365 and so on).

Applications built using Power Apps provide rich business logic and workflow capabilities to transform your manual business processes to digital, automated processes. Further, applications generated using Power Apps have a responsive design, and can run seamlessly in various browsers or on mobile devices (phone or tablet). Power Apps “democratises” the custom business application building experience by enabling users to generate feature-rich, custom business applications without writing code.

Acrobat Sign is a natural contributor in the Power Automate/Power Apps ecosystem because the nature of signature processes usually involves the preparation and review of the agreement prior to the signature, notification and archival of the document after the agreement is signed. Using Acrobat Sign, Power Automate and Adobe PDF Tools reduces IT development and maintenance costs, while allowing you to create custom end-to-end workflows. The Acrobat Sign Power Automate connector offers more than 30 prebuilt templates, making it easy to add digital approvals and signatures to your workflows. These enable professionals to obtain signatures in a new file in Microsoft SharePoint, save a completed agreement to a SharePoint library, or obtain form field data from a completed agreement. You can view the use case of the process of contract management with Acrobat Sign, SharePoint and Power Automate below:

One organisation that has seen a significant improvement in the turnaround time of their document workflows by adopting Acrobat Sign and the Microsoft Power Platform is TSB Bank in the UK. It has started streamlining the process of designing, testing, approving and launching new banking forms.

“There are several ‘digital accelerators’ that helped us build our digital capabilities, and Adobe is one of them,” says Mike Gamble, director of analysis and design at TSB Bank. Suresh Viswanathan, the chief operating officer of TSB Bank, adds: “Turning paper-based forms digital has been a real game changer for us. It has demonstrated the benefit of a modern, flexible digital infrastructure and the value of working with strong, capable partners”.

Accelerate business processes

The Power Apps integration with Power Automate allows users to automate hundreds of business processes to handle field service requests, sales and employee contracts, and IT requests faster and more efficiently.

Create more value from your existing investments by generating automated document collaboration, e-signature and approval workflows into your custom business applications that are used every day. Deliver exceptional digital experiences with Acrobat and Acrobat Sign, Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution, integrated into your favourite Microsoft applications.

Dax Data is running a proof-of-value programme designed to help you evaluate Acrobat Sign. Contact sales@daxdata.co.za or www.daxdata.co.za/adobe-sign to get the process started.