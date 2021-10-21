MTN launches free online schooling platform with zero-rated access

MTN South Africa on Thursday unveiled MTN Online School, a free virtual platform offering educational resources for grades R to 12, and said the platform would be zero-rated for data on its network.

The online school is accessible from any network, but only zero-rated for data on MTN’s network (meaning no data is billed for), said CEO Godfrey Motsa at a virtual launch event with basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

The portal provides a comprehensive digital curriculum for all school grades as well as additional features like video lessons, assessments and extra-tuition lessons for pupils in grades 10, 11 and 12.

It is aimed at closing the concerning gap in access to quality education among the youth

The solution was developed in partnership with the department of basic education and the National Education Collaboration Trust and is “aimed at addressing the 21st century learning needs of South Africa’s children and closing the concerning gap in access to quality education among the youth”, MTN said.

The portal will also focus on areas such as financial skills, entrepreneurship, arts and culture, and career guidance content, with a focus on key careers where there are skills shortages in South Africa.

Video lessons are provided with a sign language interpreter to accommodate deaf pupils.

The platform is available at www.mtnonlineschool.co.za.