MTN says Nigeria licence renewal at advanced stage - TechCentral

MTN Nigeria is at an advanced stage in renewing its operating and spectrum licence in Nigeria for another 10 years from September, the local unit of South Africa’s MTN Group said on Sunday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal of the 900MHz and 1.8GHz bands due to expire in August 2021.

The spectrum underpins MTN’s data network and telecommunications coverage in Africa’s biggest economy, the group said in its annual report published on Sunday.

MTN said 37.2 million subscribers, or 48.7% of its Nigerian subscriber base, have submitted national identification numbers as part of a government requirement to tighten Sim registration. — Reported by Chijioke Ohuocha, (c) 2021 Reuters