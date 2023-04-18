MTN taps FNB for new financial services head

MTN South Africa has hired Bradwin Roper, a former CEO of First National Bank’s FNB Connect division, as its chief financial services officer. He will start in his new role on 15 May.

Among other focus areas, Roper will have responsibility for the development of MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) financial services platform, which was relaunched in South Africa in 2019.

MoMo has 6.5 million registered users, which MTN is keen to grow further through offerings such as in-store payments, prepaid services, mobile wallets, micro loans, micro insurance and a MoMo point-of-sale merchant payment solution.

Roper holds a BSc in chemical engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Before FNB, Roper worked at Unilever as a business process engineer for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media