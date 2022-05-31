MultiChoice builds its first Dolby Atmos studio

MultiChoice Group has installed a studio at its broadcast centre in Randburg, Johannesburg capable of high-end Dolby Atmos audio productions.

Dolby Atmos, developed by Dolby Laboratories, is a surround sound technology that adds “height channels” for 3D-like effects in movies and television series, allowing viewers to feel like they are immersed in the action.

“The new production suite unlocks business benefits for MultiChoice, as movies and series can be packaged for international broadcasters that require Atmos-ready content. It also unlocks a world of creativity for the creation of future content on the company’s platforms,” MultiChoice said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This was the first Dolby Atmos-enabled production suite for MultiChoice. Most of the technology and equipment in this studio were new to us, so we had to read up on just about everything, but it was very interesting,” said MultiChoice media technology engineer Kabelo Lebajoa in the statement.

The broadcaster now plans to upgrade its “audio final mix” suites to Atmos, too, as part of a planned technology refresh. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media