SABC apologises to former head of news for blocking her on Twitter

The SABC has apologised to its former head of news, who was dismissed earlier this year, after she was blocked from viewing the SABC News Twitter account. It has promised to launch an investigation into what happened and to institute “consequence management”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SABC said it learnt on Monday night that Phathiswa Magopeni had been blocked from the corporation’s SABC News Twitter account.

“The SABC has no policy authorising any employee to block users from the public broadcaster’s accounts or platforms,” it said.

The matter is currently under investigation as this account is managed by multiple individuals within the news division

“The SABC wishes to state for the record that it has not issued any directive to block Ms Magopeni from its platforms. Upon learning of this unfortunate incident, the corporation immediately unblocked its former employee. Furthermore, the SABC has reached out to Ms Magopeni, explaining the facts of the matter and profusely apologised for this unfortunate incident.

“The matter is currently under investigation as this account is managed by multiple individuals within the news division. Following the investigation, the SABC will institute the consequence management process as this conduct is contrary to its policies.”

Magopeni was dismissed from the SABC in January after she was found guilty in a disciplinary hearing of failing to stop the airing of an episode of Special Assignment that a court had barred the public broadcaster from flighting.

She had argued the episode was aired by mistake, and claimed she hadn’t given the instruction to her staff for it to be broadcast.

The SABC recently announced the veteran journalist Moshoeshoe Monare would take over as group executive for news on 1 June, replacing Magopeni in the role. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media