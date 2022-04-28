Moshoeshoe Monare is new head of SABC news

Veteran journalist Moshoeshoe Monare has been appointed as SABC group executive for news and current affairs, replacing Phathiswa Magopeni, who was dismissed in January over misconduct.

Magopeni was fired after she was found guilty in a disciplinary hearing of failing to stop the airing of an episode of Special Assignment, which had been interdicted. She had argued the episode was aired by mistake, and claimed she hadn’t given the instruction to her staff for it to be broadcast.

Monare, who will take the hot seat on 1 June, is currently MD of operations and corporate services at Arena Holdings, which publishes the Sunday Times and Business Day. He is a former editor of the Sunday Independent, deputy editor of the Mail & Guardian, and managing editor of the Sunday Times and the Times.

He is also a former deputy chairman of the South African National Editors Forum.

Monare has a national diploma in journalism from Tshwane University of Technology, a BA (hons) and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Wits. He also has an LLB from Unisa and completed the Management Advanced Programme at Wits Business School, the SABC said. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media