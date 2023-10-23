MultiChoice wins another battle in piracy war

MultiChoice Group-owned Irdeto, which fights cybercrime in video entertainment, has won another battle in its war against piracy after a court in Krugersdorp nailed another perpetrator.

Pieter Lombard has been convicted for his role in facilitating unauthorised access to copyrighted content. Lombard was arrested on 12 November 2020 in Monument Park, Krugersdorp, with 12 illegal internet streaming devices in his possession.

These devices enable unauthorised access to protected content, undermining the rights of content creators, MultiChoice said.

Last Friday, Lombard was found guilty under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act and sentenced to a fine of R24 000 or 12 months in prison suspended for five years.

“This conviction is not just a win for our organisation but signifies hope for every artist, producer and stakeholder in the creative industry. It is a clear message that piracy will not be tolerated, and we will relentlessly continue our fight against it,” said Irdeto broadcasting cybersecurity anti-piracy director Frikkie Jonker.

This is the third major conviction, following that of Lee Whaley, a UK citizen, and Jordan Lee Mott, both in November 2022. The two were arrested in 2020 for selling Android TV boxes.

War

Copyright Coalition of South Africa and Partners Against Piracy chair Chola Makgamathe said: “Slowly but surely, we will win the war against piracy – we continue to create awareness on the scourge of piracy by educating the general public of the negative impact of consuming illegal content.”

Internet streaming piracy opens users up to an array of dangers, including potential exposure to malware, compromised credentials and even the risk of banking details being seized when payments are made for these unauthorised services.

And the broader implications of piracy extend beyond individual risks. The South African economy, particularly the creative sector, is hit hard by these activities. Revenue loss from unauthorised streaming stifles the growth of the industry, resulting in job losses and reduced opportunities for aspiring artists. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media