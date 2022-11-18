Musk celebrates Twitter traffic record as employees flee

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an upbeat message saying the company beat its all-time high in usage late on Thursday, on a day when many employees decided to leave the company.

It was the second time in a week that the social network set a record, according to Musk, who said it hit its highest-ever number of daily active users on 11 November.

In another message posted this week, the billionaire — who hasn’t given himself a specific job title at Twitter after adopting “chief Twit” and “complaint hotline operator” briefly — posted a chart showing user numbers rising since his acquisition.

Musk has long disputed the accuracy of Twitter’s internal metrics, saying they are unreliable due to an overabundance of fake or bot accounts.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter decided to abruptly shut its offices after many employees reacted negatively to Musk’s ultimatum of either staying for a new “hardcore” work environment or leaving with three months’ severance. So many employees decided to take severance that it created a cloud of confusion over which people should still have access to company property.

Uncertainty hangs over Twitter’s ability to continue normal operations after the company dismissed its executive team and laid off half the workforce in Musk’s first few days in charge.

The new leader has since reversed several decisions he’s made, including recalling some laid-off staff who were working on features he wanted to add.

Musk has also equivocated about Twitter’s “Official” label attached to accounts of recognised public entities or companies. His signature US$8 Blue Verified subscription offering has been delayed to 29 November “to make sure that it is rock solid”, Musk said. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP