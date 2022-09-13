NAPAfrica to offer faster routes into London networks

NAPAfrica, the Internet exchange point owned and operated by South African data centre operator Teraco, has signed a “strategic collaboration” agreement with the London Internet Exchange (Linx).

The agreement will mean networks that are connected at and peer through NAPAfrica or Linx will be able to access either of the exchanges via “trusted and mutually available carriers”.

Both Internet exchanges are not for profit. NAPAfrica has facilities at its data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

By peering, networks benefit from lower latency and get a more direct and controlled route for their data. Many networks peer at multiple Internet exchange points to keep their traffic local for end users.

“The immediate benefit to carriers, cloud providers and content delivery networks, connected or peering at either NAPAfrica or Linx in London, is a more streamlined end-user experience,” said Michele McCann, head of interconnection and peering at Teraco, in a statement on Tuesday.

She said other collaborative partnerships will follow. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media