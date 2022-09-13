CEO’s ill health forces Cell C results postponement

The highly anticipated publication of Cell C’s latest financial results, which was expected on Wednesday, has been postponed to due the ill health of the company’s CEO, Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Cell C had been expected to publish its full-year results for the period ended 31 December 2021 and its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2022 on Wednesday.

The news came via Cell C’s largest shareholder, JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms, which said in a statement issued via the stock exchange news service that Craigie Stevenson has been diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection.

“As a result, the market update scheduled for Wednesday, 14 September 2022, as well as the investor

roadshows, have been postponed. New dates will be communicated to the market in due course.” — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

