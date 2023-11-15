NEC XON to offer OneWeb satellite internet in South Africa

ICT integrator NEC XON has signed a multi-year master distribution agreement to sell OneWeb’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity solutions in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa.

OneWeb is owned by Eutelsat Group, a European satellite operator.

The agreement encompasses services, equipment, installation and training and will see NEC XON offering solutions in a range of industries, including telecommunications (for backhaul), oil and gas, agriculture, mining, and the public sector.

“The agreement provides for a bandwidth and service-level agreement guarantee to ensure that customers get the speed and quality of service they expect,” said NEC XON in a statement.

Although it will compete with SpaceX’s Starlink LEO satellite network, OneWeb is aimed more at business and government users, while Starlink has positioned itself mainly as a supplier of consumer internet connectivity. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media