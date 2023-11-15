Universal call translator coming to Samsung phones

Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it plans to integrate advanced artificial intelligence software into its Galaxy smartphones from early next year, including a tool that will translate call conversations in different languages in real time.

Samsung isn’t giving away much about its plans yet but has hinted that the changes could transform the way consumers using the company’s smartphones.

Called Galaxy AI, the suite of AI tools will be launched early next year, Samsung said in a statement.

“Even as all eyes are on AI, some of its best benefits haven’t come to mobile technology yet. Galaxy is about to change that,” it said.

“Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with likeminded industry leaders.”

Though the company isn’t giving away much yet, it has said the AI tools will include a universal call translator, taking smartphones closer worlds dreamt up by science-fiction writers like Douglas Adams, who wrote about a universal translator called the Babel Fish in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

“AI Live Translate Call will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever they need it. Because it’s integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps is gone,” Samsung said.

‘As you speak’

“Audio and text translations will appear in real time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show. Because it’s on-device, you can trust that no matter the scenario, private conversations never leave your phone.

“Coming early next year, Galaxy AI will bring us closer to a world where some of the most common barriers to social connection dissolve, and communication is easier and more productive than ever,” it said.

Samsung did not say how many languages will be supported by the AI translation tool at launch. It also didn’t say whether its existing smartphones will get the new AI features, or whether they’ll only be available in future models that are yet to be announced. Samsung is due to take the wraps off its latest flagship devices, the Galaxy S24 series phones, early in the new year. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media