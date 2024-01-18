Netflix snubs Apple, says no plan for Vision Pro app

Netflix isn’t planning to launch an app for Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, marking a high-profile snub of the new technology by the world’s biggest video subscription service.

Rather than design a Vision Pro app — or even just support its existing iPad app on the platform — Netflix said in a statement that users interested in watching its content on the device can do so from the web.

It’s a sizeable omission for the US$3 499 headset, which debuts on 2 February. Apple is banking on entertainment content to help market the nascent and pricey technology, and Netflix is a must-have streaming service for many consumers. Netflix also offers apps for Apple’s other devices, including the iPhone and iPad, though it doesn’t participate in the company’s TV app.

The Vision Pro will run two main types of apps: new software written specifically for the device’s interface or existing iPad applications. Apple has sought to make it easy to transfer developers’ current iPad apps over to the new platform, aiming to quickly amass a wide range of Vision Pro software.

The fact that Netflix isn’t even willing to support the iPad approach suggests that it’s taking a wait-and-see stance with the headset. It’s also a bit of a reversal for the company, which said in July that it would support its iPad app on the Vision Pro. Even then, though, Netflix didn’t plan to release software specifically for the headset’s operating system, visionOS.

“Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” Los Gatos, California-based Netflix said in the statement. Apple declined to comment.

Pain

The approach means it will be harder for users to access Netflix on the Vision Pro. And they won’t be able to download Netflix content to watch offline, potentially making it more of a pain to use on an aeroplane.

In contrast with its Vision Pro strategy, Netflix did develop an app for Meta Platforms’s Quest headsets, though it hasn’t been updated in years.

Apple is getting more robust support from Netflix’s entertainment peers. The Cupertino, California-based company said earlier this week that the Vision Pro would have many entertainment options beyond its own TV+ service. That includes programming from Disney+, Max, Peacock, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video, among others. Preorders for the Vision Pro begin on Friday. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP