New CEO for FNB Connect

First National Bank has appointed company insider Sashin Sookroo as CEO of its mobile virtual network operator business, FNB Connect.

Sookroo replaced Bradwin Roper in the role. Roper recently joined MTN South Africa as head of financial services.

“Sashin’s comprehensive experience in financial services, technology and payments, coupled with his deep understanding of the FNB culture, positions him to lead FNB Connect,” said Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB’s personal segment, in a statement on Friday.

Sookroo has worked for FNB for the past 14 years, in which time he was “instrumental in driving innovation across different business areas, including the EFT product house and core banking”, FNB said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media