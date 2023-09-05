New CEO for Google Africa

Google has announced that Alex Okosi, currently regional YouTube head, will become MD of Google in Africa.

Okosi will be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa, helping businesses and economies on the continent grow, as well as expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the web, the US internet giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

Okosi has experience in the media, entertainment and technology industries. Prior to joining YouTube, he was executive vice president of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International.

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” said Okosi. “I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.”

Google has been operating in Africa for more than a decade and has offices in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media