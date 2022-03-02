New data centre in SA for simplified, secured business operations

Leading backup and disaster recovery solutions provider Acronis has launched its new Cyber Cloud Data Centre in Johannesburg. The state-of-the-art data centre comes with many benefits for organisations looking to reduce costs associated with maintaining such a facility on their own and improving data backup and security.

Through these localised data centres, organisations get to enjoy the benefits of having their servers in the cloud while still maintaining physical control of their systems. The global nature of the Acronis data centre network means customer data can be stored where customers would like, ensuring that regulatory compliance and connectivity requirements are met.

The new data centre in South Africa brings the total number of data centres from Acronis to 40 globally, with plans to create more. This commitment will allow Acronis partners to deliver powerful backup and recovery solutions to their clients. The move will also accelerate digital transformation among South African businesses, with the ability to host locally, scale with ease and reduce latency issues.

Acronis has unparalleled experience in designing and executing critical data protection solutions

Maxtec (in partnership with the Teknov8 Group) is an official distributor of Acronis backup solutions and offers very competitive pricing across Southern Africa and West Africa. They offer the Acronis Cyber Protect solution to their partners, which is a unique integration of backup, disaster recovery, cybersecurity and endpoint management.

South African businesses are now expected to put measures in place to ensure that they avoid being prime targets for cyberattacks. A newly established requirement for many businesses in South Africa is compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

A trusted partner such as Acronis has unparalleled experience in designing and executing critical data protection solutions. Acronis Cloud data centres leverage sophisticated enterprise-level security, privacy and compliance mechanisms for organisations of all sizes. They boasts stringent privacy and data security policies and practices regarding the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customers’ data.

Load shedding in South Africa has unfortunately become part of the day-to-day operations for most organisations. Acronis has put measures in place to reduce the negative impact on their data centres. They can provide a continuous supply of electricity through unplanned power outages of up to 48 hours, owing to backups such as UPS and backup diesel generators.

Physically defended

The data centres are physically defended 24/7 by security personnel, high fences and video surveillance, while on-site entry requires biometric and keycard access. Only authorised personnel have access to the data centre, thanks to the implemented strict access control guidelines.

Acronis also follows the approach of Need plus Two (N+2) for greater redundancy. If there is a failure in a hardware-layer component, it will not affect Acronis’s critical infrastructure or Acronis customers. The data of all its customers is stored using its own software-defined storage solution, Acronis Cyber Infrastructure with Acronis CloudRAID technology.

Despite the accelerated growth and evolution of the IT industry, Acronis will remain ahead of its peers in providing customers with unmatched protection and unwavering dedication. With thousands of customers and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over five million customers.

Contact Maxtec for more information or to set up a demo by visiting maxtec.co.za/acronis or e-mailing [email protected].

About Maxtec

|Maxtec is a distributor of market-leading data security technologies that are trusted around the globe. We empower South African and SADC IT partners with advanced Security Fabric from Fortinet, Intelligent Broadband from Allot, SSL/TLS certification from Sectigo, Network Defence as a Service from Cyglass, Scattered Data Protection from ItsMine, Secure Cloud Backup from Acronis and Vulnerability Remediation from BigFix.