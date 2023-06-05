    NEWSLETTER

    New GM at Waspa

    Noelan Rungasamy has been appointed as the new GM of the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association.
    Noelan Rungasamy

    Noelan Rungasamy has been appointed as the new GM of the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (Waspa).

    He takes the baton from long-serving GM Ilonka Badenhorst, who is leaving to pursue “alternative passions”.

    Rungasamy will focus on the day-to-day management of Waspa, which was created 20 years ago as a self-regulatory body with a mandate to represent and regulate its voluntary members, which provide mobile-based services. The association handles complaints by members of the public against its members.

    Complaints are handled by an independent secretariat, while about a dozen independent ICT lawyers and a three-person appeals panel, also made up of ICT lawyers, adjudicates the complaints.

    The panel has the power to shut down offending services, pending a formal adjudication.

    No stranger to managing commercial and operational environments, having previously been GM of commercial services at Mango Airlines, Rungasamy has been involved in a number of industry committees lobbying for the interests of airlines, and has driven several strategic projects in the sector.

    ‘Non-biased approach’

    “While I have a lot to learn in the [ICT] industry, I have experience in an industry association within a heavily regulated environment that is constantly looking at balancing the interests of its various stakeholders,” Rungasamy said in a statement.

    “I believe it allows me to have a unique and non-biased approach in addressing the needs of Waspa stakeholders and members and hope to bring some of this experience into my new role.”  — © 2023 NewsCentral Media

