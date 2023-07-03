New MD for SAP in Southern Africa

German enterprise software giant SAP has appointed Kholiwe Makhohliso to lead its Southern African operation, replacing Cathy Smith in the role.

Makhohliso, who previously worked at another German software company, Software AG, has 20 years of experience in the technology industry working for the likes of Accenture and Oracle.

She has worked in both private and public sector roles, and started her career as an auditor. She was most recently MD of Software AG in South Africa.

She is also chair of the Sparrow Trust, a non-profit organisation working to provide young, disadvantaged South African youth with education and learning opportunities.

Makhohliso may have an easier time leading SAP in the region than Smith, who had to help clean up the mess left behind by the previous management team following a public sector corruption scandal. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media