New registry operator for commercial .za domains appointed

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (Zadna) has appointed the ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC) as the registry operator for .za commercial second-level domains for five years.

Zadna, which is the regulator for the .za namespace, said this followed the conclusion of registry operator agreement negotiations with the ZARC.

“We are pleased to appoint the ZARC through a rigorous and open process, and we have no doubt that this relationship will take the .za namespace to greater heights”, said Zadna CEO Molehe Wesi in a statement on Friday.

The ZARC is a consortium established by the ZA Central Registry, a non-profit company, and Domain Name Services that will provide Zadna with administrative and technical services for the operation and maintenance of .co.za, .org.za, .net.za and .web.za from 1 October 2022 to October 2027. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media