New Samro website is live: user friendly, with informative content

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has launched a newly redesigned website, providing comprehensive information and an improved user experience that encourages visitor interaction.

It includes engaging features, content, and details about Samro’s services and activities. The website will help potential and existing members, licensees and various stakeholders better understand Samro’s business.

The site has been optimised for ease of navigation, making it effortless for users to access the desired information. Samro recognises the importance of online presence beyond a simple brochure-style website. With the rise of social media, it’s crucial for brands to have a solid cross-media strategy that includes a well-crafted website.

Check out the new Samro website

Samro recognised that although it’s more than 60 years old, some of its stakeholders still have difficulty understanding certain aspects of their core business and finding relevant information about the organisation online. Therefore, the organisation identified that the redevelopment of its website as crucial in providing current and relevant information to members, licensees and other stakeholders.

The organisation identified several issues with its website, including an outdated corporate identity, a complicated user journey and a website with too much text. Samro focused on three critical aspects for its revamped website to address these issues:

A modern and timeless design

Colour-coded user journeys

Effective information architecture and hierarchy

To ensure the best possible user experience, Samro also prioritised mobile responsiveness, accessibility and clear navigation paths.

What’s new

Samro’s website has undergone a significant overhaul, and features simplified terminology that is easier to comprehend. The Music Creator section has also received a modern update. Moreover, the Member Benefits section provides concise summaries of the retirement annuity and funeral benefit subsections.

Understanding Samro’s membership tiers is now simpler. The three tiers are Prospective Member, Associate and Full Member, and their qualifying criteria are clearly described. The Distribution page has been expanded to include four new subsections that offer comprehensive descriptions of Samro’s royalty distribution process, how royalties are calculated, what cue sheets are, and a delve into undocumented works.

Moreover, the Corporate Social Investment (CSI) page outlines Samro’s various social impact initiatives, while the Governance page offers users a detailed overview of the organisation’s inner workings. The Support page includes comprehensive frequently asked questions for music creators, music users and the general public.

According to Samro, the new website aims to serve as a valuable tool for all its members and individuals interested in the South African music industry. The website is designed to make it easy for users to access accurate information.

Samro’s new website now offers a clear and complete account of its operations. Visit the new website now at www.samro.org.za .

About Samro

The primary role of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation is to administer performing rights on behalf of our members. We do so by licensing music users (such as television and radio broadcasters, live music venues, retailers, restaurants, promoters, and shopping centres), through the collection of licence fees which are then distributed as royalties.