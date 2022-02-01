New York Times buys Internet sensation Wordle

Popular word game Wordle has been bought by the New York Times.

The creator of the game, Josh Wardle, announced on Monday that the game will now be in the hands of the US newspaper group.

The game which was created by Wardle for his partner has become an Internet sensation, with millions of people playing it daily. Social media posts are filled with the game’s distinctive grid, which shows the progress of each player.

Wardle said in a statement about the sale that he has felt a little “overwhelmed” with the success of the game.

The terms of the sale to the New York Times have not been disclosed – only that it is a “seven-figure sum” (at least US$1-million).

The acquisition comes as the New York Times focuses on growing its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. The game will soon be found on the publication’s website or in its app.

‘Pleased’

Wardle said he is “pleased” that the New York Times will take over the running of the game. He also explained how the newspaper’s own word-search game, Spelling Bee, played an important role in the story of Wordle.

Some Wordle fanatics expressed worry over the game moving to the Times as it could disappear behind a paywall. However, Wardle has assured users that the game will remain free for new and existing players. The New York Times has only committed to the game remaining free for now. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media