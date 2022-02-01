Gremlins hit Standard Bank online platforms – again

Standard Bank said on Tuesday that its customers are struggling to access its Internet banking platform and its mobile banking app.

“Customers attempting to sign onto these platforms may be experiencing delays,” the bank said in a statement on Tuesday morning. “Our technicians have been working tirelessly to restore full banking services.”

Cellphone banking — reachable by dialling *120*2345# — remains unaffected, the bank said.

“Standard Bank customers are urged to register on the service status page on statuspage.standardbank.co.za. Once registered, they will receive real-time updates on digital services that may be experiencing problems.”

The bank did not say what was causing the problem.

On 10 December, problems with Standard Bank’s IT systems resulted in an outage across customers’ digital banking accounts that affected nine of the 20 markets in Africa in which Standard Bank operates, including South Africa. It did not provide an explanation for the downtime then, either. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media