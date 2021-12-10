Standard Bank IT outage shut out customers in 9 countries

Standard Bank Group said customers in nine countries experienced difficulties logging into their digital banking accounts after an outage.

Africa’s biggest bank said the service disruption was reported at 11.54am in Johannesburg on Thursday, primarily impacting Android devices. In response to a query, the lender said its banking and Internet banking applications had been affected.

The Johannesburg-based firm has operations in 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. It said technical teams were working to resolve the issue and it urging customers to use alternatives including mobile banking, ATM and card options.

The bank’s shares were up as much as 1.2% on Thursday, before erasing gains later in the session.

The problems were resolved by late afternoon. — Adelaide Changole, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP