Get the best festive deals from Xiaomi this Christmas

‘Tis the season to treat yourself — or someone you love — and what better way to do that than to level up your smart devices? Xiaomi has put together a wrap-up of awesome festive deals that are ideal for gifting, or to provide yourself with some top-tier tech to make your life simpler, better, faster and more immersive.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi’s first flagship device in South Africa is perfect for those with a passion for photography and video. The 108-megapixel camera offers you incredible photography and videography capabilities to capture life’s moments in beautiful, cinematic 4K, while extended battery life and superfast charging match the hard work and hustle of your fast-paced life.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is available starting from R13 999 from Vodacom, MTN, Takealot, TFG stores and other official Xiaomi retailers*.

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A offers you bang for your buck that can’t be beaten. With a massive, 6.53-inch Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and an AI-optimised 13MP rear camera, you’ll be able to capture and display every moment of your holiday crisply and clearly. The 5 000mAh high-capacity battery means that you can do more and capture more between charges.

Redmi 9A is on special starting from R1 599 and can be purchased from Vodacom, Game, TFG or Makro. Prepaid packages are available from MTN starting from R219*.

Redmi 9C

At an incredible price point, boasting an AI optimised triple camera and beautiful design, Redmi 9C offers a powerful piece of luxury for all South Africans this Christmas. This entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive, 6.53-inch Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5 000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone.

Redmi 9C is on special starting R2 199 and can be purchased from Vodacom, Game, TFG or Makro*.

Mi Smart Speaker

Sound sets the scene for any festive occasion, and interlinkable Mi Smart Speakers are the perfect pairing to create the tight ambiance throughout your space. Smart wireless speakers enable you to create an interlinked sound system that can. These wireless, self-contained speakers mean no cabling issues without compromising on sound quality, and can either broadcast the same audio, or operate in isolation depending on the room.

Mi TV Stick

No smart TV? No problem! The nifty pocket-sized Mi TV stick can be popped into any TV’s USB port to empower it with smart capabilities. Featuring Android TVTM, Dolby and DTS surround sound support, built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you’ll never go a day without entertainment over the holidays.

Mi TV Box S

Hunting for a media player with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than the Mi Box S, the easy-to-use, travel-sized media player. Mi TV Box S supports voice controls and boasts stunning 4K HDR visuals and Dolby DTS for an immersive experience. Mi TV Box S is compatible with thousands of apps, giving you access to tons of premium video services and a constant stream of fresh new content.

Mi Smart Band 5

Mi Smart Band 5 is a wearable packed full of smart capabilities, including superior fitness-tracking and unique health-tracking functions such as stress monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, sleep assessments and women’s menstrual cycle predictions. Whether you’re looking to up the ante on your fitness goals or keep a closer eye on your health, the Mi Smart Band 5 is the perfect gift for yourself or others.

Xiaomi’s range of AIoT products are available form Takealot, Incredible Connection, Makro and other participating Xiaomi retailers.

*Stock and prices correct at time of publishing, and available while stocks last. Festive deals conclude on 31 December 2021.