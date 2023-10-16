Next DLP adds new generative AI policy templates

Next DLP, a leader in insider risk and data protection, has announced the extension of the company’s generative AI policy templates from ChatGPT to include Hugging Face, Bard, Claude, Dall-E, Copy.Ai, Rytr, Tome and Lumen 5, within the company’s Reveal Platform.

This extension of visibility and control allows customers to stop data exfiltration, expose risky behaviour and educate employees around the use of generative AI tools.

CISOs around the world are grappling with the proliferation of generative AI tools including text, image, video and code generators. They worry about how to manage and control their uses within the enterprise and the corresponding risk of sensitive data loss through generative AI prompts. Researchers at Next investigated activity from hundreds of companies during July 2023 to expose that:

97% of companies had at least one user access ChatGPT

8% of all users accessed ChatGPT

ChatGPT navigation events account for <0.01% of traffic. For comparison, Google navigation events consistently account for 5-10% of traffic.

“Generative AI is running rampant inside organisations and chief information security officers have no visibility or protection into how employees are using these tools,” said Next DLP head of product John Stringer. “This extension of our policy templates to include top generative AI tools is driving decision-making within our customer’s environments on the risk and required security associated with their use.”

With these new policies, customers gain enhanced monitoring and protection of employees using the most popular generative AI tools on the market. From educating employees on the potential risks associated with using these services, to triggering when an employee visits the gen AI tool websites, security teams can reinforce corporate data usage protocols.

Sensitive information

In addition, customers can set up a policy to detect the use of sensitive information such as internal project names, credit card numbers or social security numbers in generative AI conversations, enabling organisations to take preventive measures against unauthorised data sharing. These policies are just two of many possible configurations that protect organisations whose employees are using generative AI tools.

