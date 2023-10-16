TCS+ | How MiWay uses conversation analytics

MiWay has deployed advanced “conversation analytics” technology in its contact centre environment to improve the performance of customer-facing agents.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ show, the insurer, which worked closely with CallMiner – a specialist in speech and interaction analytics – unpacks what the technology has done for its business operations.

MiWay head of business process innovation Huzair Essop, Miway lead integration analyst Asif Mahomed-Hoosen and CallMiner vice president of international operations Frank Sherlock unpack the deployment in detail on the show – watch or listen to it below.

Sherlock kicks off the conversation with a discussion about how technologies like conversation analytics software tools can help organisations like MiWay lift their game.

Huzair then chats about how MiWay is using conversation analytics to develop its workforce and improve the performance of its customer agents. He also explains how MiWay is measuring the return on investment around the implementation, and what the company has been able to do with the technology that it couldn’t do before.

Other topics tackled in the discussion include:

The complexity involved in managing disparate communication channels – whether it’s the phone, e-mail, social media, live chat or other platforms – and how companies can manage this flood of disparate interactions and make sense of it all.

Which channels MiWay analyses with CallMiner’s tools, and how analytics has allowed the company to understand different customer journeys.

Overcoming data silos inside organisations and how technology can help.

Ensuring the appropriate information reaches the right people inside an organisation, and ensuring the correct course of action is taken.

The role of artificial intelligence in conversation analytics.

