NPA’s Andrea Johnson tasked with nailing state capture miscreants

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named Andrea Johnson as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate.

Johnson, a senior deputy director in the NPA with more than 25 years of experience, including in district, regional and high court prosecutions, replaces Hermione Cronje, who resigned in December and served her final day in office on Monday.

Johnson takes over at an important time in the country’s effort to act decisively against individuals involved in state capture and corruption, Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“Johnson will be expected to lead the Investigating Directorate into the next phase of its work as the people of South Africa look to the criminal justice system to bring those responsible for state capture and corruption to book.”

Her appointment comes shortly after news that Interpol has issued Red Notices for two Gupta brothers wanted in South Africa on charges of money laundering. The notices were obtained for Rajesh and Atul Gupta. — Monique Vanek, (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP