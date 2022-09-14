Openview tops three million set-top box activations

Proving there is still robust demand for free television in an increasingly crowded world of subscription services, eMedia Holdings’ free-to-air satellite platform Openview has topped three million activations.

The company said on Wednesday that Openview, which was launched nine years ago, reached the milestone this week.

In May, TechCentral reported that Openview had turned a profit for the first time on the back of a surge in advertising revenue – up from R269.9-million in the 2021 financial year to end-March to R468.1-million in 2022, an increase of 73.4%. This accounted for 21.9% of ad revenue for eMedia Holdings, whose other assets include e.tv and news channel eNCA.

At the year-end, Openview was adding between 35 000 and 40 000 set-top box activations monthly and had a total of 2.77 million activated boxes. Five-and-a-half months later, that figure has now topped three million, meaning the platform has added 230 000 activated set-top boxes in that time. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

