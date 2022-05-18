OVEX obliterates cryptocurrency fees – 3% better prices than competitors

South African cryptocurrency exchange OVEX is regularly hitting prices that are 3% more competitive than rival exchanges for trades over US$1-million. What’s more, the pricing becomes increasingly favourable the larger the volume of the trade. The secret lies in OVEX’s impressive liquidity.

That liquidity is unprecedented, and it has busted the doors wide open for OVEX, which offers its clients frictionless access to the world of cryptocurrency. Why? Because both retail and institutional players can save a significant ration in trading costs when using OVEX – a fact that cannot be ignored – particularly for those who trade larger volumes and frequently.

OVEX also offers a no-questions-asked “trade now but pay later” credit line of R100-million to its larger over-the-counter (OTC) accounts. This means that investors can lock in a price and trade immediately without having to wait for debt settlement – a feature that is increasingly sought after as investors navigate unprecedented volatility in the wake of a pandemic-driven recession.

The sheer amount of liquidity for this trail-blazing cryptocurrency exchange is something we can only guess at. What we do know is that OVEX currently transacts over R7.5-billion in cryptocurrency a month. A full R3-billion comes from third parties alone, who utilise OVEX’s open API that allows people to execute cryptocurrency trades immediately and on the spot. And the company’s high-interest-earning accounts now near R1-billion in managed funds. These accounts put your idle cryptocurrency to work. Though they have proven popular among investors looking to combat rampant inflation driven by global supply-chain woes and unprecedented quantitative easing in the wake of the pandemic. This is because investors can earn upwards of 11% on dollar stablecoins with OVEX.

High volume = price-lock

OVEX is able to consistently hit this 3% in better prices than competitors because it can offer traders a price-lock on orders of any size. OVEX also guarantees immediate execution, which means its clients can truly bank on every second.

To sweeten the deal, no fees whatsoever are charged for a trade other than a small spread (the difference between the buy and sell price for that currency). Instead of swindling customers to eke out profits from every single trade, OVEX instead takes the novel approach of running at an enormous depth of liquidity so it can offer things such as:

Zero slippage per trade

Zero fees

Insanely tight spreads

Fortunately, you do not have to be a high-volume player to trade with OVEX. The cryptocurrency exchange offers a revolutionary Buy/Sell trading tool to both novice and experienced investors that makes trading cryptocurrency as easy as purchasing a new pair of shoes online.

One would expect to pay more for this seamless user experience. Not at OVEX – the exchange has completely obliterated the fees inherent in maker and taker models. There is no need to navigate a complicated open order book to see what orders are available. People simply type in how much of a certain cryptocurrency they want to trade, click the “buy” or “sell” button, assess the quote, and click “accept”. All with zero trading fees.

Forging ahead with innovation

Since its inception in 2017, OVEX has been forging forward with new and disruptive ways to democratise finance for emerging economies across the African continent. Its primary purpose has been to open cryptocurrency to every South African, whether that person is a cryptocurrency veteran or newbie. The exchange’s Twitter page keeps OVEXians (a term of endearment for community members) engaged with hot-off-the-press crypto news and education.

Although the exchange holds the title as Africa’s largest digital asset prime brokerage, it refrains from having an elitist approach with its community. It is this approach that saw OVEX offer new investors tools they could start using immediately to gain experience as cryptocurrency traders.

OVEX is most renowned for its reputation when it comes to delivering a white-glove, concierge service to larger investors, brokers and asset managers. Each client has access to a dedicated team of traders 24/7/365.

It is this dedication, coupled with their enormous liquidity and approach to innovation that has put OVEX on a forward trajectory as one of Africa’s fastest growing start-ups.

Disclaimer

OVEX does not give any trading, market, investment or financial advice in connection with the services, through any channel or means, including the help desk and the over-the-counter (OTC) facility. You make use of OVEX services strictly on an executionary basis, each time instructing OVEX to execute your transactions.

OVEX is a juristic representative of OVEX FSP (Pty) Ltd, FSP number 50776. OVEX provides limited financial services on behalf of OVEX FSP (Pty) Ltd.