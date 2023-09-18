Panos Panay to leave Microsoft

Microsoft’s Pavan Davuluri will lead a team focused on Windows software, devices portfolio and semiconductor chips, the company said on Monday, while announcing the departure of longtime product chief Panos Panay.

The team led by Davuluri will “build silicon, systems and devices that span Windows, client and cloud for an AI world”, according to a staff e-mail by Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of experiences and devices group at Microsoft.

Microsoft has made big bets on generative AI, integrating the technology into a wide array of its products, including cloud, search, and productivity software and services such as its Office suite.

The rejigging of teams comes as Panay steps down after nearly 20 years with the Redmond, Washington-based company, where he helmed the creation of the Surface line of computers and more recently oversaw the launch of the Windows 11 operating system.

Bloomberg reported that Panay is being hired by Amazon.com to run the unit responsible for the firm’s Alexa and Echo products, replacing David Limp, the unit’s current chief who has said he plans to retire this year.

Microsoft declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft is also creating a team to work on web services and Windows experiences with a focus on AI-based offerings.

The company is hosting a “special event” on 21 September, where it is expected to announce updates to its Surface line-up, among other updates. — Yuvraj Malik and Stephen Nellis, (c) 2023 Reuters