Load shedding picture improves further

Eskom will reduce rolling planned blackouts to stage 1 from midday on Monday after further improvement in its generation capacity and performance.

This marks a huge improvement over last week, when the state-owned utility imposed severe, stage-6 power cuts for much of the workweek.

“Due to improved generation capacity and performance, load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 12pm today until 4pm, followed by stage-3 from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday (previously communicated as stage 4),” it said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Thereafter, load shedding will be implemented as previously communicated where the pattern of stage 2 and 4 will be implemented until further notice.”

Part of the improvement is due to the return to service of unit 4 at the Kusile power station, which has added 800MW to the grid, or the equivalent of almost a full stage of load shedding. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media