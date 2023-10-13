Paratus links Mozambique and South Africa with fibre

Paratus Group has launched two cross-border fibre links between South Africa and Mozambique, offering an alternative to subsea cables.

One of these new terrestrial cables traverses Swaziland and the other follows the Komatipoort route. The two routes ensure network resilience and availability: in the event of a cable outage, the second fibre link seamlessly takes over, allowing uninterrupted data transmission.

Establishing these cross-border fibre links strengthens Mozambique’s technological infrastructure, Paratus said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media