TCS+ | The story behind MTN SuperFlex

Imagine truly unlimited phone calls and texts to any local network and a large allocation of monthly mobile data for just R299/month.
That’s what MTN South Africa unveiled last month when it launched SuperFlex, a mobile tariff plan that allows consumers to choose how much data they want, coupled with unlimited minutes and SMSes and a six-month free trial to the mobile version of Disney+.
The new plans start at R299 for 10GB of anytime data. The plans on offer, all providing unlimited phone calls and SMSes, are:
- 10GB: R299
- 15GB: R399
- 20GB: R479
MTN described SuperFlex as a “mobile plan that offers customers simplicity, customisation and flexibility” without paperwork, contact lock-in or credit checks.
Now MTN South Africa GM for the consumer segment Bertus van der Vyver shares the inside story about the launch of SuperFlex with TechCentral’s TCS+ technology show.
Van der Vyver tells TCS+ about:
- The SuperFlex offering and the market research that informed its launch;
- Why it’s an online-only product and how consumers can sign up for it;
- The level of personalisation on offer to consumers;
- The pricing strategy behind SuperFlex;
- How MTN built the product, and the work that went into building a robust backend solution to support it;
- The security measures in place to protect consumers; and
- What consumers can expect from SuperFlex in future.
TCS+ episodes are paid for by the party concerned.