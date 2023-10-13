    TCS+ | The story behind MTN SuperFlex

    Imagine truly unlimited phone calls and texts to any local network and a large allocation of monthly mobile data for just R299/month.

    That’s what MTN South Africa unveiled last month when it launched SuperFlex, a mobile tariff plan that allows consumers to choose how much data they want, coupled with unlimited minutes and SMSes and a six-month free trial to the mobile version of Disney+.

    The new plans start at R299 for 10GB of anytime data. The plans on offer, all providing unlimited phone calls and SMSes, are:

    • 10GB: R299
    • 15GB: R399
    • 20GB: R479

    MTN described SuperFlex as a “mobile plan that offers customers simplicity, customisation and flexibility” without paperwork, contact lock-in or credit checks.

    Now MTN South Africa GM for the consumer segment Bertus van der Vyver shares the inside story about the launch of SuperFlex with TechCentral’s TCS+ technology show.

    Van der Vyver tells TCS+ about:

    • The SuperFlex offering and the market research that informed its launch;
    • Why it’s an online-only product and how consumers can sign up for it;
    • The level of personalisation on offer to consumers;
    • The pricing strategy behind SuperFlex;
    • How MTN built the product, and the work that went into building a robust backend solution to support it;
    • The security measures in place to protect consumers; and
    • What consumers can expect from SuperFlex in future.

    TCS+ episodes are paid for by the party concerned.

