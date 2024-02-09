Penbro Kelnick’s Sense IoT revolutionises power management in mission-critical applications

Since the early 1950s, Penbro Kelnick has been a leading South African supplier of specialised electrical products, making significant contributions to the railway, telecommunications, utilities and mining sectors.

Known for its extensive range and tailormade solutions, the company leverages its backup power management expertise to expand into the exciting realm of internet of things (IoT) products for mission-critical applications.

This evolution marked a new era in Penbro Kelnick’s service delivery. In today’s fast-paced industrial landscape, especially in mission-critical applications, the need for efficient power management is more critical than ever. Enter Sense IoT, our cutting-edge platform designed to meet these challenges head-on.

Tailored for mission-critical applications

Sense IoT is not a one-size-fits-all solution; it’s specifically engineered for mission-critical applications where downtime is not an option and efficiency is a must. Its robust architecture ensures that your operations are always on, always efficient.

Monitoring capabilities for actionable insights

One of the standout features of Sense IoT is its monitoring capabilities. With sensors deployed throughout your facility, you can access data on power consumption, temperature and other critical metrics. This information isn’t just numbers; it’s actionable intelligence that can lead to immediate savings.

Cloud-backed and remote-ready

Supported by a strong back-end cloud platform, Sense IoT makes data, visualisations and alarms available remotely. This ensures that your team can make informed decisions whether they’re on-site or halfway around the world.

Preventive maintenance: zero downtime

Downtime is the enemy of productivity. Our platform provides maintenance teams with complete visibility into the health of machinery and systems. By predicting failures before they happen, Sense IoT allows for preventive measures, ensuring that your operations run smoothly 24/7.

Energy efficiency: good for business, good for the planet

Reducing power consumption is not just about cutting costs; it’s also about reducing your carbon footprint. Sense IoT helps you achieve both. By optimising energy use, you’re not only saving money but also contributing to a more sustainable future.

Data-driven decisions

The platform’s robust analytics tools turn raw data into valuable insights. Whether it’s identifying energy-draining equipment or spotting trends in machine performance, the data you gather is a roadmap to operational excellence.

Sense IoT is more than just a platform; it’s a paradigm shift in how we think about industrial power management and maintenance. With its monitoring capabilities, cloud-backed support and focus on mission-critical applications, it sets a new standard for operational efficiency and sustainability.

For more information, please visit penbro.co.za.