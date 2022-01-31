Peter Searle to retire as BBD CEO

Peter Searle, the group CEO of Johannesburg-headquartered software development house BBD, will step down at the end of February after more than 10 years in the role. He will be replaced by Kevin Staples.

Searle is “retiring” to focus on “the next stage of his personal life and on future aspirations”, BBD said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. “Following a formal selection process, Staples has been voted in to take the helm.”

Staples, a long-serving BBD executive, started his career at the company after qualifying with a BSc in electrical engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand. “Over the years, he has developed many technical specialisations and led several large strategic development projects,” BBD said in the statement.

Searle will remain on the company’s board as a non-executive director and will support Staples “to ensure a seamless transition of leadership”.

BBD employs nearly a thousand IT professionals and has hubs in South Africa, India, the Netherlands and the UK. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media