Pick n Pay can now e-mail you your till slips - TechCentral

Pick n Pay can now e-mail you your till slips

Instead of being handed a lengthy paper receipt at the point of sale, Pick n Pay customers can now have their till slips automatically sent to their e-mail address or to the Pick n Pay app on their phones, provided they use the Smart Shopper loyalty card.

Those opting to have the receipts sent to the app will have them stored for a period of 90 days.

“Pick n Pay’s new Digital Receipts will be sent to a customer’s e-mail or PnP app within minutes of completing their purchase at any Pick n Pay store, including Clothing, Liquor and Express stores,” the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

“This new Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipt digitally, and only printing a small summary slip at check-out as proof of purchase.”

If a customer who have opted in to Digital Receipts wants a printed slip, they can still ask the cashier to print their full receipt.

All high-value items or products with a warranty will automatically be printed on the summary slip.

Customers wishing to return a product can show their digital receipt from their e-mail or on the mobile app, or provide their summary slip which includes a scannable barcode.  — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media

