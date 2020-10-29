Pick n Pay can now e-mail you your till slips - TechCentral

Pick n Pay can now e-mail you your till slips

Instead of being handed a lengthy paper receipt at the point of sale, Pick n Pay customers can now have their till slips automatically sent to their e-mail address or to the Pick n Pay app on their phones, provided they use the Smart Shopper loyalty card.

Those opting to have the receipts sent to the app will have them stored for a period of 90 days.

“Pick n Pay’s new Digital Receipts will be sent to a customer’s e-mail or PnP app within minutes of completing their purchase at any Pick n Pay store, including Clothing, Liquor and Express stores,” the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

This new Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipt digitally

“This new Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipt digitally, and only printing a small summary slip at check-out as proof of purchase.”

If a customer who have opted in to Digital Receipts wants a printed slip, they can still ask the cashier to print their full receipt.

All high-value items or products with a warranty will automatically be printed on the summary slip.

Customers wishing to return a product can show their digital receipt from their e-mail or on the mobile app, or provide their summary slip which includes a scannable barcode. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media