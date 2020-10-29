Pick n Pay can now e-mail you your till slips - TechCentral

Instead of being handed a lengthy paper receipt at the point of sale, Pick n Pay customers can now have their till slips automatically sent to their e-mail address or to the Pick n Pay app on their phones, provided they use the Smart Shopper loyalty card.
Those opting to have the receipts sent to the app will have them stored for a period of 90 days.
“Pick n Pay’s new Digital Receipts will be sent to a customer’s e-mail or PnP app within minutes of completing their purchase at any Pick n Pay store, including Clothing, Liquor and Express stores,” the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.
“This new Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipt digitally, and only printing a small summary slip at check-out as proof of purchase.”
If a customer who have opted in to Digital Receipts wants a printed slip, they can still ask the cashier to print their full receipt.
All high-value items or products with a warranty will automatically be printed on the summary slip.
Customers wishing to return a product can show their digital receipt from their e-mail or on the mobile app, or provide their summary slip which includes a scannable barcode. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media