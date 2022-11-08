Pick n Pay launches online homeware store

Pick n Pay has launched an online homeware store. Called Pick n Pay Home, the online shopping site plans to sell products that are not available in physical retail stores.

The launch, which will see the retailer locking horns with the likes of Yuppiechef, Mr Price Home and @home, comes as South African consumers become more accustomed to shopping online, especially since the Covid-19 lockdowns encouraged many people to consider e-commerce for the first time.

Pick n Pay Home will sell premium brands, including Siemens, Staub and Zwilling, exclusively online, the retail group said in a statement on Tuesday. Nationwide delivery typically takes between two and five days and costs R99, while delivery is free for purchases over R500.

“There are thousands of products across various categories that customers can shop from. These include large and small appliances, televisions and tech, home and kitchenware, baby, and outdoor,” it said in the statement.

Interestingly, the group wants to entice people into its new online store by offering 10% back on every purchase to spend in Pick n Pay stores, redeemable over 10 months, through its Smart Shopper loyalty programme.

The company has stepped up its online initiatives, partnering recently with Takealot Group’s Mr D for grocery deliveries. In July, Pick n Pay said it had seen a near doubling in online sales year on year in the reporting period ended 3 July.

In an unrelated development, the retailer also announced last week that it has begun accepting bitcoin at the point of sale at 39 of its stores ahead of a nationwide roll-out. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

