Plant breakdowns bedevil Eskom

Eskom has announced that due to the breakdown of eight generating units since Tuesday evening, stage-4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.

Thereafter, stage-3 power cuts will be implemented from 5am until 4pm.

“Breakdowns have increased to 19.1GW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2.3GW,” Eskom said in a statement.

The news comes ahead of another powerful cold front that is expected to sweep across South Africa on Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain and bitterly cold temperatures expected on Friday in Gauteng.

During the last cold snap, just over a week ago, Eskom was forced to impose stage-6 blackouts.