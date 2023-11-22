Plug-in hybrid sales are soaring in South Africa: Volvo

Volvo Cars South Africa has reported a 33% year-on-year increase in plug-in hybrid sales over the first nine months of 2023.

The flagship XC90 Recharge led the surge with a 55% sales growth, while the XC60 Recharge continued to attract buyers with a 19% increase, the Swedish car maker said.

Both models, available in four derivatives each, combine a turbocharged petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor powered by an upgraded 18.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering 340kW in power and 709Nm of torque. Notably, the XC60 offers an 81km all-electric range and the XC90 provides up to 77km, appealing to South African buyers seeking eco-friendly and fuel-conserving commuting options.

Volvo has an aggressive push away from internal combustion engine vehicles, including in South Africa. All its vehicles have some form of electrification, starting with mild hybrids and going all the way up to full EVs.

The company has said it aims for half of its sales volume globally to be made up of full EVs by 2025, with the remainder in the form of hybrids. By 2030, it plans to have every new vehicle it sells be completely electric. — © 2023 NewsCentral Media